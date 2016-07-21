FUNdraising Good Times: 2015 was America’s most generous year ever

By Mel and Pearl Shaw –



One of the positive attributes of who we are as Americans is our generosity. We believe in helping our fellow man. Giving is the backbone of our culture, manifesting itself in so many ways. We give our time, expertise and skills. We share our resources and connections. We give money and other financial resources. For example, in 2015 charitable donations totaled an estimated $373.25 billion. That’s billion with a “b.”

“Americans are embracing philanthropy at a higher level than ever before,” said Giving USA Foundation Chair W. Keith Curtis.

In fact, gifts from individuals in 2015 totaled $264.58 billion. That’s a little more than 70 percent of all charitable giving. Now, some of us give very large charitable donations (gifts of $100 million or more). Last year the amount of these gifts that were publicly announced totaled at least $3.3 billion. But that’s just one percent of all gifts from individuals.

Other sources of philanthropy include foundations, who gave $58.46 billion and corporations, who gave $18.45 billion. Another form of giving from individuals is charitable bequests, which totaled $31.76 billion. This includes giving through wills and life insurance as well as through more complex methods.

“The last two years represent the highest and second-highest totals for giving – and the third and fourth largest percentage increases in giving – in the past 10 years, adjusted for inflation,” said Dr. Amir Pasic, the Eugene R. Tempel Dean of the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

But where does the money go, one may ask. According to Giving USA’s report giving in religion was $119.30 billion, up 2.7 percent. Education giving was $57.48 billion, an increase of 8.9 percent and human services organizations saw $45.21 billion in giving, up 4.2 percent. Health organizations saw a 1.3 percent increase in giving to $29.81 billion. Public-society benefit organizations received $26.95 billion in gifted funds, a 5 percent increase. Arts, culture and the humanities were gifted $17.07 billion, up 7 percent. International affairs organizations were gifted a total of $15.75 billion, an increase of 17.5 from the previous year. Environmental and animal organizations received $10.68 billion, an increase of 6.2 percent.

One sector that saw a decline in giving was giving to foundations, which was $42.26 billion, down 3.8 percent.

We hope your organization or institution benefited from increased gifts in 2015. If your fundraising is growing, take the time to diversify your solicitations so you are not dependent on one source of revenue. And plan now for the “rainy days.” They are sure to return, but you can plan now to reduce their impact. If you have not benefited, don’t worry. Gifts are not distributed equally across all organizations. Keep focused on fundraising and carefully review and revise your strategies.

Giving USA’s report is published by Giving USA Foundation, a public-service initiative of The Giving Institute. It is researched and written by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Mel and Pearl Shaw are the authors of “Prerequisites for Fundraising Success” available on Amazon.com.