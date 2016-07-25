Maintaining healthy eating habits while away from home

By Michelle Mitchum, The OrangeMoon –

In this society, in order for any person to sustain their life, they must work, with many people working 40 or more hours per week.

Actually, statistics suggest that the average person will work about 2,500 weeks in their life and about 10,000 hours before retirement. These statistics can be used to prove why eating healthy, or maintaining a healthy diet can be a challenge.

Most companies and travel hubs (airports, train stations, bus depots), have snacking options for the people in their facility. Oftentimes these snacks are offered in vending machines stuffed with pretzels, potato chips, candy bars, and for those who want to eat healthy, granola or cereal bars may be included. Actually, some of the larger companies have full service dining facilities, and because promoting health and wellness is important to many people these days, most of the facilities actually have healthy eating options. But, eating healthy while away from home can become pretty expensive.

With planning, and a willingness to put in a little “physical” work, you can have tasty and delicious nutritious snack options. I’ve compiled a list of a few of my favorite snacks that travel well, and are great for your calming the “munchie monster” while away from home.

Bananas boost your brain’s “happy” hormone, serotonin. So, if by chance you have a bad day at work, and it seems that you cannot shake the blues. The solution can be as simple as eating a banana.

Nuts, like almonds, are also beneficial for maintaining a healthy weight. The fiber, protein and fat content of almonds means it only takes a handful to keep you feeling full and satisfied so you won’t have the urge to overeat. Cashews are rich in iron, phosphorus, selenium, magnesium and zinc. They are also good sources of phytochemicals, antioxidants, and protein. People who eat nuts twice a week are much less likely to gain weight than those who rarely eat nuts. Cashews are relatively high in “good fat.”

Pumpkin seeds with sea salt and lime (baked with olive oil) takes about 15 min to prepare. The nutritive value of pumpkin seeds includes vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin K, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, calcium, iron, phosphorus, protein, fatty acids, EFA, omega-3 and omega-6. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and may help lower your risk of heart disease, cancer and arthritis.

Hummus is an awesome mix of chickpeas, tahini, garlic olive oil and lemon juice. Tahini is a sauce derived from sesame seeds, and chickpeas. Chickpeas are rich in protein, they do not contain any cholesterol or saturated fats. Mixed with cucumbers, which are mostly water and are low in calories, loaded with vitamin C, vitamin K, and potassium, and are an excellent source of hydration, make for a great snack.

Baked kale marinated in olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt, garlic and black pepper is another healthy option. Kale is the newest “superfood,” among health aficionados, and for good reason. Kale is an excellent source of antioxidant vitamins A, C, K and phytonutrients.

Brazil nuts are very rich in protein and dietary fiber. Brazil nuts are a very rich source of omega-6 fatty acids that can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Add coconut, which is highly nutritious and rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals and you have another great snack.

Yet another idea is raw honey and cinnamon baked oats, with cranberries and sunflower seeds. Oats are rich in essential dietary fiber, which can help improve your heart health. Sunflower seeds are a great source of vitamin E, which plays a very important role in the prevention of cardiovascular disease.

Michelle Mitchum MPH, HHP, is a graduate of Morgan State University, (Baltimore, MD) and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, (New York). She has been featured on Fox Business News, Essence Magazine and is a contributing writer to Heart and Soul Magazine as well as other notable publications. In 2013 she founded the OrangeMoon Holistic Health and Wellness to empower people to make intelligent and informed decisions about their health and to introduce and educate clients on holistic lifestyle alternatives.