Nate Parker, Maxwell and the Mothers of The Movement on series premiere of ‘Ed Gordon’

ATLANTA (PRNewswire) – Award-winning journalist Ed Gordon returns to primetime television on Tuesday (Sept. 13) as Bounce TV world premieres “Ed Gordon” at 9 p.m.

Gordon serves as executive producer and host of the new Bounce TV original series, sitting down for revealing interviews with top headline makers, entertainers and pop cultural figures. “Ed Gordon” will also include investigative pieces, celebrity profiles, current event segments and human-interest feature stories.

The series premiere features Gordon’s exclusive interview from Ferguson, Mo. with five “Mothers of The Movement,” African-American women whose children have been shot – Sybrina Fulton (Trayvon Martin), Lucia McBath (Jordan Davis), Lezley McSpadden (Michael Brown), Wanda Johnson (Oscar Grant) and Marian Tolan (Robbie Tolan), in acts of violence by law enforcement or those offering a “stand your ground” defense.

Gordon also visits with Nate Parker and the cast of “The Birth of a Nation,” the much-anticipated motion picture dramatizing the life of Nat Turner, the slave who led a rebellion in Virginia in 1831. The segment also explores the controversy surrounding Parker’s past.

In addition, Gordon sits down with popular singer-songwriter, record producer and actor Maxwell. The multiple Grammy-award winner opens up about his life, his music and his activism in a rare one-on-one interview.

Gordon has been a contributing correspondent for “60 Minutes II,” “The Today Show” and “Dateline NBC,” the host of “News and Notes with Ed Gordon” on NPR, formerly the anchorman for “BET Tonight” and is a weekly contributor to the “Steve Harvey Radio Show.” He is also the recipient of an NAACP Image Award, as well as the prestigious Journalist of the Year Award from the National Association of Black Journalists.