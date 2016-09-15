August Wilson’s “Jitney” to Pnumbra

Penumbra Theatre kicks off its 40th season, “Still We Rise” with August Wilson’s first major work, “Jitney.”

The seventh installment in Wilson’s 10-play cycle on the Black experience in 20th century America, “Jitney” was last seen at Penumbra in 2000 after making its Minnesota debut on the same stage in 1985. Directed by Penumbra Theatre founder and co-artistic director, Lou Bellamy, “Jitney” opens Oct. 13 and runs through Nov. 6 at Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St Paul.

Revisiting themes of urban redevelopment and the physical and spiritual destruction of African-American communities, “Jitney” is set in 1970 in the Hill District of Pittsburgh. Eager to gentrify the neighborhood, the city threatens to level a makeshift taxi dispatch office that has served the community for years. As he tries to stave off the city, the owner of the cab company faces his own inner struggle. Meanwhile, after a 20-year stint in prison for murder, his son is returning home.

“What a wonderful way to celebrate 40 years,” said Sarah Bellamy, Penumbra Theatre’s co-artistic director. “Penumbra is known for this work, and we’re so excited to have this incredible cast under Lou’s direction on our stage for what we know will be a riveting night of theater.”

Written in 1979 after August Wilson’s arrival in St. Paul and revised in 1996, “Jitney” was the first entry created in his 10-play cycle. A towering theatrical achievement by the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, the cycle became a decade-by-decade depiction of the dreams, disappointments, and determination of African-Americans over the past hundred years.

The cast for “Jitney” includes James T. Alfred, Terry Bellamy, James Craven, Abdul Salaam El Razzac, Jasmine Hughes, T. Mychael Rambo and others. Lou Bellamy directs “Jitney” after directing an acclaimed tour of August Wilson’s “Fences” at the Indiana Repertory Theatre, Arizona Theatre Company, and the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

Tickets for “Jitney range from $15 (student) to $40 and may be purchased online at www.penumbratheatre.org or by calling (651) 224-3180.