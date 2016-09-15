Featured Section Top, News

Black-Girl-Magic.com turns hashtag into global empowerment for youth

(BlackNews.com) – Inspired by the global phenomenon #blackgirlmagic, Black-Girl-Magic.com has been launched to empower Black girls and boys around the world to achieve success.

The hashtag discussion group recently started on Twitter and quickly gained momentum as Black women achieved success in sports, entertainment, business and other industries.

During the 2016 Summer Olympics, the hashtag dominated the celebratory tweets as numerous Black women achieved greatness, winning multiple medals in this worldwide competition. It was after the Olympics that the inspiration to create Black-Girl-Magic.com came to Allyson Ward Neal, the website’s founder.

“I loved seeing all of those inspirational tweets about the achievements of so many Black women in the Olympics. And, I have a six-year-old daughter, so I was inspired to create this site so that she and her peers can have a website where they can always see Black girls and boys achieving greatness. It’s important to their development,” said Ward Neal.

The site will feature a regular blog as well as features on some of the most influential Black women and men who are achieving greatness in society. The site will also include information dedicated to education and provide tips and resources for minority children so that parents, guardians and caretakers can help Black children to succeed academically.

“Our mission is empowers girls and boys of color to achieve their dreams. Whether it’s in sports, entertainment, academics or having just plain fun, we want to give Black children the tools that they need to be successful,” said Ward Neal.

September 15, 2016
