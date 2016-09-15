Threads Dance Project Presents ‘Progressions’ Nov. 4, Nov. 5

Sage Dance Award Nominee Karen Charles with her company, Threads Dance Project, presents “Progressions,” in the Goodale Theater at The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts.

“It has been humbling to look back at where Threads started five years ago and celebrate what we have accomplished,” said Charles. “Being able to share the growth, beauty and wonder of the many dances I have created is a blessing. This is my way of saying thank you to all of the people who encouraged me to keep going, and helped me reach this auspicious benchmark.”

“Progressions” is a celebration of Threads’ intention to connect with the community in as many ways as possible through dance. Threads will honor Twin Cities mothers who have lost children to violence or otherwise by inviting them to share the stage with the Threads dancers in their moving signature work “Childless Mother.” Additionally, Threads will feature student dancers from five local high schools in a new work, “Abraham’s Seed.”

“Progressions” runs Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 at Cowles, 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performances are $24 – $29 and are available by calling (612) 206-3600 or online at thecowlescenter.org.