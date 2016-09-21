Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

Sept.19– Sept.25

Monday, Sept.19

REGGAE

Black Uhuru

First Avenue

701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis

7 p.m.

18-plus

$20 advance, $25 door

Reggae legends Black Uhuru return to Minneapolis with guests Onesty and Tugg.

Tuesday, Sept.20

ART

“A Letter from the South” – Paintings by Horace Imhotep

City Wide Artists

1506 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Free

TeqenZéa-Aida, owner of City Wide, presents a new showcase of art on race issues in the Southfrom Atlanta’s Horace Imhotep.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

FASHION SHOW/DJ NIGHT

FWMN Men’s Show – Homme

Modist Brewing Company

505 N. 3rdSt., Minneapolis

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

FWMN: Homme is not only a men’s fashion event, but a window into the Minnesota man’s life. The event celebrates some of the most important parts of Minnesota culture – fashion, business, music, art and performance. The event features music from Sarah White, DJ Matty Matt and RP Hooks.

Thursday, Sept.22

VISUAL ART

Rogue Citizen at Pop Out

2014 Central Ave. N.E., Minneapolis

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

21-plus

Free

Rogue Citizen artists collective features 100-plus works in Pop Out’s debut exhibition produced by Blaster, Dalsen, Lizardman, McGorry and Ugotsoul.

Friday, Sept.23

FUNDRAISER

Books for Africa feat.David Robinson

Private Residence

501 River St., Minneapolis

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

$100 to $1,000 donation suggested

David Robinson, son of Jackie Robinson, will be in town to talk about his work with Books for Africa – walking across Zanzibar to raise funds to send school books to Tanzania.

Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-party-to-celebrate-books-for-africa-founders-80th-birthday-tickets-26158567981.

Saturday, Sept.24

SWING/HIP-HOP

Movits! withDanami and the Blue

The Cedar Cultural Center

416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

9:30 p.m.

All ages

$15 advance, $18 door

Swedish swing/hip-hop band Movits! joinsAesthetically It’s “6 for 16”honoree,Danami and the Blue, for this unique showcase.

Sunday, Sept.25

LECTURE/CONVERSATION

Boyz 2 Men – A Conversation with Professor Mahmoud El Kati

H. White Men’s Room

1500 N 44th Ave., Minneapolis

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

All ages

Free

This community event is an up close and personal talk with acclaimed elder and professor, Mahmoud El Kati.Attendees are encouraged to join in the discussion on the process of transitioning into manhood as a person of color.

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Summer is Over with Toki Wright, Ced Linus

First Avenue

701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis

7:30 p.m.

18-plus

$8 advance, $10 door

Join Toki Wright for a rare in town performance with Virginia’s Ced Linus, Jennie Lawless (Warehouse Eyes), Happy Childrenwith Yare and Lifted Mindz.