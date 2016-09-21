Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
Sept.19– Sept.25
Monday, Sept.19
REGGAE
Black Uhuru
First Avenue
701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis
7 p.m.
18-plus
$20 advance, $25 door
Reggae legends Black Uhuru return to Minneapolis with guests Onesty and Tugg.
Tuesday, Sept.20
ART
“A Letter from the South” – Paintings by Horace Imhotep
City Wide Artists
1506 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
Free
TeqenZéa-Aida, owner of City Wide, presents a new showcase of art on race issues in the Southfrom Atlanta’s Horace Imhotep.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
FASHION SHOW/DJ NIGHT
FWMN Men’s Show – Homme
Modist Brewing Company
505 N. 3rdSt., Minneapolis
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
FWMN: Homme is not only a men’s fashion event, but a window into the Minnesota man’s life. The event celebrates some of the most important parts of Minnesota culture – fashion, business, music, art and performance. The event features music from Sarah White, DJ Matty Matt and RP Hooks.
Thursday, Sept.22
VISUAL ART
Rogue Citizen at Pop Out
2014 Central Ave. N.E., Minneapolis
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
21-plus
Free
Rogue Citizen artists collective features 100-plus works in Pop Out’s debut exhibition produced by Blaster, Dalsen, Lizardman, McGorry and Ugotsoul.
Friday, Sept.23
FUNDRAISER
Books for Africa feat.David Robinson
Private Residence
501 River St., Minneapolis
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
$100 to $1,000 donation suggested
David Robinson, son of Jackie Robinson, will be in town to talk about his work with Books for Africa – walking across Zanzibar to raise funds to send school books to Tanzania.
Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-party-to-celebrate-books-for-africa-founders-80th-birthday-tickets-26158567981.
Saturday, Sept.24
SWING/HIP-HOP
Movits! withDanami and the Blue
The Cedar Cultural Center
416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis
9:30 p.m.
All ages
$15 advance, $18 door
Swedish swing/hip-hop band Movits! joinsAesthetically It’s “6 for 16”honoree,Danami and the Blue, for this unique showcase.
Sunday, Sept.25
LECTURE/CONVERSATION
Boyz 2 Men – A Conversation with Professor Mahmoud El Kati
H. White Men’s Room
1500 N 44th Ave., Minneapolis
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
All ages
Free
This community event is an up close and personal talk with acclaimed elder and professor, Mahmoud El Kati.Attendees are encouraged to join in the discussion on the process of transitioning into manhood as a person of color.
HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE
Summer is Over with Toki Wright, Ced Linus
First Avenue
701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis
7:30 p.m.
18-plus
$8 advance, $10 door
Join Toki Wright for a rare in town performance with Virginia’s Ced Linus, Jennie Lawless (Warehouse Eyes), Happy Childrenwith Yare and Lifted Mindz.