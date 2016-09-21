Featured Section Bottom, News

Eagan native first African-American promoted to sergeant major in theMinnesota National Guard

Nikia “Nik” McKinney (center) with daughter (left) Mina McKinney and wife (right), May McKinney. Nik McKinney was sworn in as the Minnesota National Guard’s first African-American sergeant major.

Nikia “Nik” McKinney, a resident of Eagan, was promoted to the rank ofsergeant major, the highest enlisted rank in the Minnesota National Guard,during a ceremony Sept. 10 in Rosemount.

Sgt. Maj. Nikia “Nik” McKinney (kneeling, arms spread) with members of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division. Photos Master Sgt. Ashlee Sherrill.

McKinney enlisted into the Army in 1998, serving on active duty until 2006, when he joined the Minnesota National Guard. He has served in multiplepositions in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear communityand currently serves as the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclearsergeant major for the 34thRed Bull Infantry Division’s Headquarters andHeadquarters Battalion.

McKinney works full-time as a senior network security engineer for UnitedHealth Group in Plymouth.

September 21, 2016
