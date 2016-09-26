Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

Sept.26– Oct.2

Monday, Sept.26

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

The Best Show Out

First Avenue

701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis

8 p.m.

18-plus

$7 advance, $10 door

Daddy Dinero headlines The Best Show Out with The Rift, LexiiAlijai, Tomorrow Genius and T Woods.

Tuesday, Sept.27

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Blackalicious

Turf Club

1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul

7 p.m.

$20

West Coast legends Blackalicious return to Minneapolis with Lushlife.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

DJ NIGHT

DJ Taye and sloslylove

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

21-plus

$5 advance, $10 door

Chicago’s DJ Taye and Eau Claire’s sloslylove play original dance music at Icehouse.

Thursday, Sept.29

ROCK/PERFORMANCE

College Night

Bedlam Lowertown

213 4thSt. E., St. Paul

18-plus

$5 cover, $3 with a valid student ID

Atlanta’s Timisarocker headlines College Night at The Bedlam with One More Day, and Sonic Coitus.

Friday, Sept.30

TELEVISION TAPING

“Candy Fresh”featuringBdotcroc

SPNN

550 Vandalia St., Ste. 170, St. Paul

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free

“Candy Fresh’s”“Back to School” television taping features North Minneapolis MC,Bdotcroc.

Saturday, Oct. 1

STREET FESTIVAL

2016 Twin Cities Day of Dignity

Masjid An-Nur, Minneapolis

1729 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis

5:30 p.m.

All ages

Get everything from free health screenings and legal advice to public performances from DJ Dan Speak(KMOJ), House of Dance, AL Ta’wam, Voice of Culture, Niles, Lioness and Kanu M.

Sunday, Oct. 2

BLOCK PARTY

Dear Gaza 2016

2401 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

All ages

Experience music from Toki Wright, Hello Psychaleppo, Ayvah, poetry from Tala Alfoqaha, Emmanuel Ortiz, dance and many more.