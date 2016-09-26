Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
Sept.26– Oct.2
Monday, Sept.26
HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE
The Best Show Out
First Avenue
701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
18-plus
$7 advance, $10 door
Daddy Dinero headlines The Best Show Out with The Rift, LexiiAlijai, Tomorrow Genius and T Woods.
Tuesday, Sept.27
HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE
Blackalicious
Turf Club
1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul
7 p.m.
$20
West Coast legends Blackalicious return to Minneapolis with Lushlife.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
DJ NIGHT
DJ Taye and sloslylove
Icehouse
2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
21-plus
$5 advance, $10 door
Chicago’s DJ Taye and Eau Claire’s sloslylove play original dance music at Icehouse.
Thursday, Sept.29
ROCK/PERFORMANCE
College Night
Bedlam Lowertown
213 4thSt. E., St. Paul
18-plus
$5 cover, $3 with a valid student ID
Atlanta’s Timisarocker headlines College Night at The Bedlam with One More Day, and Sonic Coitus.
Friday, Sept.30
TELEVISION TAPING
“Candy Fresh”featuringBdotcroc
SPNN
550 Vandalia St., Ste. 170, St. Paul
6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Free
“Candy Fresh’s”“Back to School” television taping features North Minneapolis MC,Bdotcroc.
Saturday, Oct. 1
STREET FESTIVAL
2016 Twin Cities Day of Dignity
Masjid An-Nur, Minneapolis
1729 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis
5:30 p.m.
All ages
Get everything from free health screenings and legal advice to public performances from DJ Dan Speak(KMOJ), House of Dance, AL Ta’wam, Voice of Culture, Niles, Lioness and Kanu M.
Sunday, Oct. 2
BLOCK PARTY
Dear Gaza 2016
2401 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis
3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
All ages
Experience music from Toki Wright, Hello Psychaleppo, Ayvah, poetry from Tala Alfoqaha, Emmanuel Ortiz, dance and many more.