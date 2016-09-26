Aesthetically It!

Aesthetically Speaking

Sept.26– Oct.2

Monday, Sept.26

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

The Best Show Out
First Avenue
701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
18-plus
$7 advance, $10 door

Daddy Dinero headlines The Best Show Out with The Rift, LexiiAlijai, Tomorrow Genius and T Woods.

Tuesday, Sept.27

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Blackalicious
Turf Club
1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul
7 p.m.
$20

West Coast legends Blackalicious return to Minneapolis with Lushlife.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

DJ NIGHT

DJ Taye and sloslylove
Icehouse
2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
21-plus
$5 advance, $10 door

Chicago’s DJ Taye and Eau Claire’s sloslylove play original dance music at Icehouse.

Thursday, Sept.29

ROCK/PERFORMANCE

College Night
Bedlam Lowertown
213 4thSt. E., St. Paul
18-plus
$5 cover, $3 with a valid student ID

Atlanta’s Timisarocker headlines College Night at The Bedlam with One More Day, and Sonic Coitus.

Friday, Sept.30

TELEVISION TAPING

“Candy Fresh”featuringBdotcroc
SPNN
550 Vandalia St., Ste. 170, St. Paul
6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Free

“Candy Fresh’s”“Back to School” television taping features North Minneapolis MC,Bdotcroc.

Saturday, Oct. 1

STREET FESTIVAL

2016 Twin Cities Day of Dignity
Masjid An-Nur, Minneapolis
1729 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis
5:30 p.m.
All ages

Get everything from free health screenings and legal advice to public performances from DJ Dan Speak(KMOJ), House of Dance, AL Ta’wam, Voice of Culture, Niles, Lioness and Kanu M.

Sunday, Oct. 2

BLOCK PARTY

Dear Gaza 2016
2401 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis
3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
All ages

Experience music from Toki Wright, Hello Psychaleppo, Ayvah, poetry from Tala Alfoqaha, Emmanuel Ortiz, dance and many more.

