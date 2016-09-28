News, Slider

Afrodecidientes Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 15 – Oct. 15

Profile: Annastacia Belladonna-Carrera
By Carmen Robles

From the mountains of Morvis, located in the central region of Puerto Rico, to the marble halls of the White House in Washington, D.C., Annastacia Belladonna-Carreradances to the African-Taino beat of her ancestors as inspiredby her grandmother.

Puerto Rico has been greatly influenced by Africanculture. The majority of Africans who entered the island did so as a result of the Diaspora, the forced migration of the Atlantic slave trade coming from the many different and distinct societies of the African continent.

This new source of slave labor replaced the original inhabitants of the island, the Taino, whose population dwindled under the oppression and illnesses brought by the Spanish Conquistadores.

“I guess I was raised with a sense that because of my roots I was stronger than any other group in a foreign land”, said Belladonna-Carrera, reflecting on her experience in assimilating to mainstream American culture when she moved to Chicago as a young girl. “In Puerto Rico we were always aware that we were Afro-Caribeños and we equally embraced our Taino indigenous ancestors.”

Belladonna-Carrerasaid the dynamics of who is Black or Taino is blurred by being Boricua (a Puerto Rican living in the United States).

“To me being Boricua means having the better of two beautiful cultures. It is in the seat of that history and ancestral roots that I find my identity,” said Belladonna-Carrera.

Belladonna-Carreracredits her grandmother,GiorginaAndino Peña,and mother, Rosalinda Otero Andino, for instilling in her a passion for education, social justice and public service. She attended Loyola University in Chicago earning a B.A. in Sociology; receiving her law degree from William Mitchell College of Law and a master’s from the College of St. Scholastica.

The foundation of her careerwas built on community advocacy engagement and involvement.She is the executive director for the national civil rights organization, Common Cause Minnesota.
“Common Cause is committed to elevating the critical issues of racial and economic equity, which are so committed to reinvigorate a nonpartisan multiracial/ethnic collective voice at the capitol around the multifaceted issues of inequities for the 2017 session,” she said in her Chicago-Puerto Rican accent with animated hand gestures. “To organize communities in Minnesota around key issues that move the vision for transparency in government and participatory democracy in Minnesota and to create capacity in local civic engagement to open a new door of collaboration and partnerships is our goal.”

The musical genius of her late husband – musician, businessman and community leader – Jose Carrera, lives through the musical talent of their son 16-year-old MatìasDelValle Carrera who attends Conservatory School of Performing Arts High School in St. Paul.
“Matias is bringing our Afro-Latino roots into a new generation, giving a new perspective to the afro-Caribbean music with his interpretations through original retro techno compositions,” said his proud mother,Belladonna-Carrera.

