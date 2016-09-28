Jearlyn Steele to keynote third annual Arts-Us Autumn Gala and Fundraiser

National recording artist and motivational singer,Jearlyn Steelewill deliver the keynote speech at the third annual ARTS-US Autumn Gala and Fundraiser.

A member of the singing group The Steeles and a frequent vocalist on public television’s “A Prairie Home Companion,” Steele will keynote the event that takes place Thursday, Oct. 6 from5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.atBuenger Conference Center on the Concordia University, St.Paul campus. Steele, whose children were enrolled in the initial Arts-Us programs, will be welcomed by the evening’s emcee, Glorious Martin, a local artist who participated in Arts-Us as a youth staff member and spoken word artist.

This year’s theme, Sankofa: Looking Back to Move Forward, will recognize alumni and youth who have supported and/or participated in Arts-Us programming, and who embrace the arts as an essential part of the healthy development of youth, specifically those who are of African descent.

“I can think of no way more fitting to illuminate the impact the arts has on our youth and our community than to pay tribute to those who embrace the arts as an essential part of our lives,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter, 2016 gala chairperson and co-founder of Arts-Us.

The evening will include a networking reception, a silent auction, buffetdinner and performances featuring worksby current Arts-Us youth participants, as well as alumni.

Tickets for the gala are $50 for each adult, and $15 per child. There is no charge for 2015-2016 youth program participants.

To reserve tickets visit www.arts-us.org or call (651) 528-6871.