Letter to the Editor: Create a science library for North Minneapolis

Behind every great community, there is an intellectual center.

Youth entertain grand imaginations that tempt the known boundaries. An adult reality is bland. It is defined by the monotony of routine. Gradually, we misplace our hopes and curiosities for complacency and acceptance. An ominous gatekeeper rules over each boundary with little to no empathy. A person is labeled as expendable and is rapidly dispensed with. Will our resolve be sincere to our youth? What happens when the youth are cut down and put in their “respective places” in society? Will hopeful dreams and ambitions be rendered illusory once such an ominous reality comes to pass?

The need for a science library may seem abundantly extraneous to many. If we budgeted enough tax revenue for a $1 billion football stadium, why is a science library for less than a quarter of a million dollars unconscionable to us? It then becomes pertinent to ask ourselves an existential question.As a society, where are our priorities?

North Minneapolis is defined by its demographic challenges. Each neighborhood has so much potential. Young people growing up in environments associated as shooting galleries to people outside the inner city are the most sociologically marginalized. In developmentally challenged communities, currencies of divide and conquer are erected through barriers of subjugation by means of stratification.

The presence of a science library has potential to awaken the idling intellects of the inner city. As a society, it is our moral obligation to provide feasible opportunities that can bridge gaps of intellectual achievement. Hennepin County has invested heavily in the opening and renovation of public libraries throughout North Minneapolis. Such developments are indeed indicative of progress.

Therefore, it becomes reasonable to ask the following … why do the youth in North Minneapolis need a science library when there are plenty of newly renovated public libraries throughout the same community?

Under these circumstances, science is forgotten as something best left to people that have the money to send their children to “Ivy League” schools.

Such attitudes could not be further from the truth. On the contrary, history proves that some of the most distinguished scientists emerged from some of the poorest backgrounds. Paradigm shifts of mind are the best solutions that can change communal attitudes. A science library in North Minneapolis could show inner city youth the power of possibility through forces of applied intrapersonal potential.

Traditionally, a library was a place where the public went to seek out information. With the arrival of the internet, facts, figures and details are no longer confined to brick and mortar places. Many of us wonder what the future has in store for libraries, considering that an individual smart phone has the capacity to function as a personal library, some argue that libraries are now a thing of the past. No amount of modernity can bypass the indispensability of the traditional library.

Such things are distinguished by ideas that are timelessly infinite; hence, the backbone of all things scientific. The presence of a science library sends out one subliminal message … this is yours, why not seek it out? The more individual paradigms are changed, the greater its communal impact.

–Omar Alansari-Kreger