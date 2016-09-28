Man Talk: The true compatibility begins in a person’s heart

It seems that everywhere you look there is some sort of advertisement promoting online match-making sites.

They make it appear so simple. All you have to do is take a compatibility test and their high powered computer software will match you up with the right person. They lead you to believe that their database only has good, honest people in their system, but we know in reality a person that is dishonest in their heart will not be honest in their online dating profile. The true compatibility test is the one that reveals what is stored in the heart of a person. Here are a few characteristics to look for that may not show up on the online compatibility test.

First, true compatibility begins in a person’s heart, not their brain. The true compatibility test begins and ends in the heart of a man or woman. A person’s heart is at the center of their being and is hid from the human eye. This invisible reservoir is where their values come from, and it reveals more about them than a computer program ever could. The computer allows each person to self-report, so most – if not all – will only put their best foot forward. Some embellish, while others lie. This lack of truthful information creates a mismatch waiting to happen. This test allows a person to hide behind their external successes. But someone who is successful in business but a failure in their personal life is not compatible with someone who is looking for both.

True compatibility is also built on internal and external stability. One should look forsomeone who is centered or stable in their conduct and behavior. The person that is always in trouble in their public life will also have trouble in their private life. To be compatible with someone looking for a healthy relationship, he or she must understand that personal victories come before public victories, and that being honest with one’s self comes before being honest with others. The right man or woman knows that theyare truly compatible because their private life measures up to their public life.

And true compatibility is based on productivity. Their actions demonstrate that they create for the good of all, and not simply for themselves.

Because theyare productive, they know that as they share openly and honestly from their heart, it will be returned to them in overflowing abundance.

The right person for you is one who works with you to convert your simple ideas and dreams into reality. This person is productive and will by nature multiply whatever reaches their heart. When you give your heart to them, you will receive a return greater than what you ever could achieve alone.

True compatibility is not at allmaterialistic. To money-oriented men and women, the accumulation of wealth becomes the end and not the means so never measure a person by their material goods. If theyare too materialistic, you will become just another possession that can be bought and sold at will. The right person for you knows that true riches are found in relationships rather than in material wealth. This man or woman is compatible because they have people in their life who love and respect them, and their relationship with people supersedestheir relationship with things.

As you continue on your relationship journey, you should be encouraged by the volume of relationship information that is available to you. Use this information carefully. Although many people have been successful at meeting mates through the various types of social media and computer matching programs, I believe the true test of compatibility is when people connect heart-to-heart. In all cases, once the relationship leaves the virtual world and moves into reality, the real compatibility work begins.

Timothy Houston is an author, minister, and motivational speaker. To get copies of his books, or for questions, comments or more information, go to www.tlhouston.com.