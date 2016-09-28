Motivational Moments: When the time is right

What are you waiting on to achieve your goals and follow your dreams of having a better life?

Are you waiting for your loved ones to say that the time is right for you to work on bettering yourself? Are you waiting for your boss to give you that extra time to work on your goals during the time that you’re working on making his or her goals a reality? If this is you, wake up.

No one is going to tell you that the time is right. No one has the power to tell you when and if the time is right to move on to your destiny. The truth is, why even wait on someone else? The only person who knows when your time has come to work on your goals is you. You are the one who has to decide if you’re ready or not. You should not listen to those people who often tell you that the time isn’t right for you to buy your first home, for you to open your own business, or go back to school to complete your degree. Who knows what’s best for you besides you?

I remember a time in my life when I waited for someone else to agree with me about my goals. I found myself being so frustrated because it seemed we could never agree on when the time would be right. So after many days going back and forth, I decided that my life belonged to me and I am the one who has the last say about my goals and when to work on them.

When you decide that you are going to achieve your goals and move toward the dreams you have of having a better life, you may run into some opposition. Not everyone will rejoice with you when you rejoice. Not everyone will cheer you on when you move into your greatness. You have to sometimes be ready for family and friends to try and talk you out of going for those things that you’ve decided where best for you and your family.

It’s not that they don’t want you to do better, but sometimes when you do better you have to leave some people behind. While focusing on yourself is great, also know that people can sometimes be so used to you talking about doing something different and never going for it. Make them believe you are serious by showing them that you are.

And as always, stay focused, stay determined and keep striving for greatness.

Penny Jones-Richardson is a published author and life coach. She can be reached via her website at www.thequeensproject.com or email at penny@thequeensproject.com.