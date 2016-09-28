Rail technician training program provides path to Metro Transit career

Job seekers interested in pursuing a career as a Metro Transit light rail technician are invited to apply for a spot in a training program that will get underway later this year.

The Light Rail Technician Training Program will put participants on a path toward full-time positions at Metro Transit. The program combines one-on-one coaching, customized training, a Metro Transit internship and financial support toward earning an associate’s degree. No prior technician experience is necessary.

“This program provides a unique opportunity to job seekers who might not otherwise have access to the kinds of careers available at our growing organization,” said Brian Lamb, the program’s general manager. “We’re excited to expand on this industry-leading initiative and to continue developing Metro Transit’s future workforce.”

Metro Transit is partnering with Twin Cities Rise to solicit and screen applicants and to provide training that will help narrow the field of participants. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 29. An open house is also planned for October.

Up to 40 job seekers will begin Twin Cities Rise’s empowerment training program in December, and half of these participants will move into on-the-job training beginning in April 2017.

“Twin Cities Rise is pleased to partner once again with Metro Transit in a training program that gives participants a meaningful career at no cost to them and a direct pathway out of poverty,” said Tom Streitz, Twin Cities Rise president and CEO.

Selected participants will continue in rail maintenance internships while enrolled in a customized two-year degree program that positions them for full-time roles as an electro-mechanic, signals or communications technician. Rail technicians maintain light-rail vehicles and system support equipment.

Studies and internships are scheduled to begin in fall 2017 and to continue through mid-2019. As interns, participants will earn $15.50 an hour.

Starting pay for rail technicians is $25.32 an hour, plus benefits.

Information on applying can be found at www.metrotransit.org. Questions about the application and enrollment process can be directed to Twin Cities Rise at (612) 338-0295 or info@twincitiesrise.org.