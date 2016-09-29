Clinton calls out Trump for ‘his bigotry’

At the Black Women’s Agenda Symposium in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 16, Hillary Clinton called on Donald Trump to apologize for leading the birther movement, the “racist lie” that President Obama is not a natural born American citizen.

She again called out Trump the next day at the Congressional Black Caucus Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C. Clinton asked all Americans to choose a path of unity and progress over the prejudice and paranoia of Trump.

The Republican candidate Trump, who repeatedly and for years espoused beliefs that President Obama was not born in the United States and therefore not an American citizen, recently held a press conference to state he now believes President Obama is, in fact, a legitimate president.

Clinton said it is more important than ever to call a duck a duck and in the words of Maya Angelou, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

“We know who Donald is,” said Clinton. “For five years, he has led the birther movement to de-legitimize our first Black president. His campaign was founded on this outrageous lie. There is no erasing it in history.”

Clinton said she will fight to ensure the rights of all are protected.

“We’ll stand by-side to make sure that all of our rights are respected and protected – civil rights and women’s rights, LGBT rights, worker’s rights and, of course, voting rights.”

In her remarks Clinton also praised Marian Wright Edelman, Founder of the Children’s Defense Fund. Clinton started out her career working for the organization. The Democratic candidate also acknowledged the thorny path many Black women face in their daily lives.

“Life has shown us that we (women) do have to work harder at the office while still bearing most of the responsibilities at home – that we always need to keep going because our families and our communities count on us,” said Clinton. “And I think it is more than fair to say, that Black women have an even tougher road. And you, your daughters … your granddaughters leave the house every morning, put on that game face that we all practice, and enter a society that consistently challenges your worth. We see that every day in the businesses you start, the art you create, the children you teach and the communities and organizations you lead. While your stories are often missing from the history books, make no mistake, you are the change makers, the path breakers and the ground shakers. And, you are proof that yes, indeed, Black girl magic is real.”

In recent weeks polls have tightened, especially in key battleground states such as Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida. Election Day is Nov. 8, though early voting has begun in many states. Here in Minnesota, early voting began last week.