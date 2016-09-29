Mo Willems’ best-selling book series comes to life in ‘Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!’

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC), 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, will present “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!,” based on Mo Willems’ award-winning book series.

Willems is the author of popular children’s books such as “Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale,” “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!,” and “Cat the Cat.” Willems has also created animated series for Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, and was an animator for “Sesame Street” for nine years. His books have received many of the highest honors for literature including three Caldecott Honors, two Theodor Seuss Geisel Medals, five Theodor Seuss Geisel Honors and three Carnegie Medals.

Willems is particularly enthusiastic about the production’s journey to CTC.

“Elephant Gerald and Piggie were created as reflections of my favorite round headed characters when I was a kid, Charlie Brown and his pals,” explained Willems. “How wonderful that after reading my books, the John F. Kennedy Center asked me to help create a musical starring Elephant Gerald and Piggie and now it will head to Minneapolis to one of the nation’s most acclaimed children’s theater companies.”

The musical centers on the pessimistic pachyderm, Elephant Gerald and his perky pal Piggie’s opposites-attract friendship and real-life questions and predicaments that people face.

The show stars Christopher Michael Richardson as Elephant Gerald and Minnesota native Shinah Brashears as Piggie. They are joined by Jennie Lutz, Justine Icy Moral, and Caroline Wolfson. The production is a presentation of The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour.

“Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” runs through Oct. 23 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage and is recommended for preschool and up. Tickets $15. The Ticket Office is accessible by phone two hours prior to most performances. These posted hours are subject to change.

For more information, visit www.childrenstheatre.org or call (612) 874-0400.