Official Black Wall Street app launched to make buying Black easier

New York, NY (BlackNews.com) – Following the success of Official Black Wall Street’s web-based platform featuring more than 1,900 listings by Black-owned businesses, the social enterprise known as the “Black Yelp” is crowdfunding to make buying Black even easier through the Official Black Wall Street app.

With Black businesses only getting 2 percent of the Black community’s $1.1 trillion buying power, Brooklyn native and 26-year-old app founder Mandy Bowman believes this is the next step to reaching economic empowerment and combatting many of the injustices that occur in the Black community. Once fully funded, the new app will give users the ability to find local Black-owned businesses on the go with full listings, advanced Google maps, ratings, reviews, directions and special offers to further incentivize users to buy Black. Users will also be able to receive news, learn about events, and visit forums to help exchange resources and business tips.

“This is something I really believe in and I know it will have a major financial impact on our community. After all of the tragic events that have affected us lately from Philando Castile to Alton Sterling, it is extremely important for us to protest with our money,” said Bowman. “We’ve learned through history that policies are changed when bottom lines are impacted. The Official Black Wall Street app will undoubtedly take this movement to another level.”