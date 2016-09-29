Twin Cities natives Coco and Breezy join Ciroc and Diddy for ‘Let’s Get It’

Sean “Diddy” Combs and the makers of the Ciroc vodka launched a motivational campaign “Let’s Get It,” which features Twin Cities natives, DJs and apparel designers Coco and Breezy.

The campaign that also features DJ Khaled and French Montana, hopes to spark a movement to empower and encourage entrepreneurs and creators to pursue their passions and realize their dreams.

“I grew up wanting to change the world. Now I want to inspire and empower the next generation to dream big, work hard, and make their own success,” said Combs. “I am using my story to encourage others to follow their dreams and achieve greatness, and together with Ciroc, fueling the spirit of the hustle and celebrating the journey.”

The new campaign kicked off with the world premiere of “Let’s Get It,” a two minute short film starring Combs on Billboard.com. It tells the story of Combs’ business success and celebrates the determination and passion of rising stars and talented entrepreneurs including accessories designers and DJs, Coco and Breezy, jewelry designer and beauty entrepreneur, Kristen Crawley and Harlem dance legend Nikko.

“‘Let’s Get It’ is much more than a campaign,” said Ryan Robertson, Ciroc brand director. “It is the start of a new movement – a rallying cry to empower hard workers and dreamers to make their mark on the world.”

‘”Let’s Get It’ is a universal message that has no boundaries,” said Dia Simms, president of Combs Wine and Spirits. “Let’s Get It” began airing at the start of September. The spots will run on CNN, Bravo, CNBC, USA, BET, VH1, TV1, and other networks.