Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

Oct.3 – Oct. 9

Monday, Oct. 3

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Myc Dazzle

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

8 p.m.

$5

Don’t miss the album release/going away party for MC and visual artist Myc Dazzle. The night includes performances by Destiny Roberts, Lula, Aashin, RadoAhlee, Jay Hollwood, Mike Queenz and more and is hosted by Miss Brit and Andra Knox.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

PLAY

“Bars and Measures”

Jungle Theater

7:30 p.m.

2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

$35-$48

The Idris Goodwin play,with a score by jazz composer Justin Ellington, continues through Oct. 9 at the Jungle Theater.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

ECLECTIC/PERFORMANCE

Under the Lights

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

21-plus

$6

The event’s lineup includes North Dakota’s Kashy, Kihndyn Peters withMoonshie Sax, Andre Mariette, Dis-Play and Gabriella Jacobs.

Thursday, Oct. 6

COMEDY

Thursday Night Comedy at 4th Street Saloon

4th Street Saloon

328 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

$10

Join host and comedian Pierre Douglas, Sr. for this biweekly comedy show featuring comedians from Minneapolis and across the country.

Friday, Oct. 7

CONFERENCE

Giant Steps 7: Special Edition

Minneapolis Convention Center

1301 2nd Ave.S., Minneapolis

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

$110 – $131

Join Giant Steps this year to honor and explore the impact of Minnesota’s most famous creative entrepreneur, Prince. Giant Steps will be celebrating and exploring the “ripple effects” of Minnesota’s favorite son.”

Saturday, Oct.8

FASHION SHOW/FUNDRAISER

The Purple Ones – A fashion show for KFAI

SPNN

550 Vandalia St., Ste. 170, St. Paul

$25

This fashion show and fundraiser for KFAI is inspired by Prince and includes designers Andrea Abram, Brenda Bell Brown, Karina Curbelo,Joseph Cipullo, Sinead Odessa Kelley, Rochelle Lund, Mimi Nguyen, Felicia Perry, Vanessa Sade’ and Ariel Warn.

LIVE MUSIC/HIP-HOP/JAZZ

Transformation Live at the Dakota

Dakota Jazz Club

1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

11 p.m.

18-plus

$10 advance, $15 door

The fan and critically acclaimed signature concert event of Thee Urbane Life, Transformation, is back at the place where it all started, the Dakota Jazz Club.This time around hear your favorite hip-hop songs transformed into jazz, soul, reggae, go-go and more by the band of Pierce Jess (drums), David Billingsley (keys), Alex Kosak (guitar) and Ian Young (bass). Also performing are Nick Chirch (Chirch and the Dirty Thought) and Alisha Randle (Billboard charting Shiloh choir).

Sunday, Oct.9

ECLECTIC/PERFORMANCE

Vagabond Maurice‎

Kitty Cat Klub

315 14thAve. S.E., Minneapolis

Free

The self-described “dragon hermit,”poet and MC, Vagabond Maurice contextualizes nerd mythology over break beats and jazz tracks.