Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
Oct.3 – Oct. 9
Monday, Oct. 3
HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE
Myc Dazzle
Honey
205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
$5
Don’t miss the album release/going away party for MC and visual artist Myc Dazzle. The night includes performances by Destiny Roberts, Lula, Aashin, RadoAhlee, Jay Hollwood, Mike Queenz and more and is hosted by Miss Brit and Andra Knox.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
PLAY
“Bars and Measures”
Jungle Theater
7:30 p.m.
2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis
$35-$48
The Idris Goodwin play,with a score by jazz composer Justin Ellington, continues through Oct. 9 at the Jungle Theater.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
ECLECTIC/PERFORMANCE
Under the Lights
Honey
205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
21-plus
$6
The event’s lineup includes North Dakota’s Kashy, Kihndyn Peters withMoonshie Sax, Andre Mariette, Dis-Play and Gabriella Jacobs.
Thursday, Oct. 6
COMEDY
Thursday Night Comedy at 4th Street Saloon
4th Street Saloon
328 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
21-plus
$10
Join host and comedian Pierre Douglas, Sr. for this biweekly comedy show featuring comedians from Minneapolis and across the country.
Friday, Oct. 7
CONFERENCE
Giant Steps 7: Special Edition
Minneapolis Convention Center
1301 2nd Ave.S., Minneapolis
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
$110 – $131
Join Giant Steps this year to honor and explore the impact of Minnesota’s most famous creative entrepreneur, Prince. Giant Steps will be celebrating and exploring the “ripple effects” of Minnesota’s favorite son.”
Saturday, Oct.8
FASHION SHOW/FUNDRAISER
The Purple Ones – A fashion show for KFAI
SPNN
550 Vandalia St., Ste. 170, St. Paul
$25
This fashion show and fundraiser for KFAI is inspired by Prince and includes designers Andrea Abram, Brenda Bell Brown, Karina Curbelo,Joseph Cipullo, Sinead Odessa Kelley, Rochelle Lund, Mimi Nguyen, Felicia Perry, Vanessa Sade’ and Ariel Warn.
LIVE MUSIC/HIP-HOP/JAZZ
Transformation Live at the Dakota
Dakota Jazz Club
1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
11 p.m.
18-plus
$10 advance, $15 door
The fan and critically acclaimed signature concert event of Thee Urbane Life, Transformation, is back at the place where it all started, the Dakota Jazz Club.This time around hear your favorite hip-hop songs transformed into jazz, soul, reggae, go-go and more by the band of Pierce Jess (drums), David Billingsley (keys), Alex Kosak (guitar) and Ian Young (bass). Also performing are Nick Chirch (Chirch and the Dirty Thought) and Alisha Randle (Billboard charting Shiloh choir).
Sunday, Oct.9
ECLECTIC/PERFORMANCE
Vagabond Maurice
Kitty Cat Klub
315 14thAve. S.E., Minneapolis
Free
The self-described “dragon hermit,”poet and MC, Vagabond Maurice contextualizes nerd mythology over break beats and jazz tracks.