AARP CEO to host community conversation at Sabathani Center

Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO of the nation’s largest consumer advocacy organization AARP, is hosting a community conversation in Minneapolis next week.

The event will be hosted by the Sabathani AARP Chapter, and will feature a discussion on how AARP is working to improve communities and dispel myths about aging. The conversation will take place at the Sabathani Community Center, 310 E. 38th St. on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

“We are very excited to have our distinguished CEO with us here in the Twin Cities and her visit to the Sabathani Center is one of the highlights of her trip,” said Will Phillips, AARP Minnesota director. “AARP’s goal is to help make communities across the nation better places to live for people of all ages. What better place to have this discussion than at an invaluable community resource like the Sabathani Center.”

Jenkins joined AARP in 2010 and became CEO in 2014. Jenkins’ focus as CEO has been to transform AARP into a leader in social change, dedicated to enhancing quality of life for all as people age. Jenkins is the author of the best-selling book “Disrupt Aging.” She also founded Drive to End Hunger, a multi-year, nationwide campaign that has donated more than 36 million meals and provides support to more than 100 anti-hunter organizations across the country.

The Sabathani event is free and open to the public. It will feature a discussion between Jenkins and moderator Al McFarlane, as well as questions from the audience. To RSVP, go to www.aarp.cvent.com/2016JoAnn or call (877) 926-8300.