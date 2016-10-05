Featured Section Bottom, News

Liz Moore celebrates 75 years of living

Lilene Elizabeth “Liz” Moore

“Turning 75 years old is no joke,” quipped Lilene Elizabeth “Liz” Moore, as she enjoyed the companionship of friends and family at her 75th birthday party.

Guests enjoyed food and entertainment including a performance from Nothando Zulu, celebrated storyteller and founder and president of the Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance of Black Storytellers. A praise dance was performed by Yolanda McIntosh.

Relatives from as far as Chicago, Des Moines, Iowa and Kansas City were in town to help Moore celebrate her 75th, including sisters Christ Delores McDonald, Dorethia Martin, Daisy Gordon, Clementine Sago, Dollie Williams and Patricia Gary. Her brother, Alphonzo Knox was also in attendance along with longtime friend Catherine Wallace.

Moore said she hopes to see them all back in five years to celebrate her 80th birthday.

October 5, 2016
