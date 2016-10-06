Aramark mobilizes employees to improve the health of Minneapolis families

More than 100 Aramark associates came together last month at Minneapolis’ Camden Neighborhood Center to inspire families to make healthy food, nutrition and lifestyle choices.

Aramark Building Community Day (ABC Day), the company’s global day of service, supported the company’s Healthy for Life 20 by 20commitment with the American Heart Association to improve the health of Americans by 20 percent by 2020.

“Our employees are at the heart of Aramark’s efforts to deliver experiences that enrich and nourish lives,” said Frank Kiely, president, business dining, Aramark. “Throughout the year, Aramark volunteers in Minneapolis are empowering community members to discover, choose and share the healthy foods that help them reach their potential. We all realize that the communities we serve can only get stronger if we all do our part.”

Around the world, thousands of Aramark associates, including chefs, nutritionists and dietitians, volunteered at community centers and nonprofit groups as one demonstration of the year-round dedication to strengthening local communities.

“Aramark volunteers are providing our community with the tools needed to lead healthier lives, both for themselves and their families,” said Chanda Smith-Baker, president and CEO, Pillsbury United Communities. “Through Aramark Building Community Day, Aramark’s longstanding partnership with the MACC Alliance (Metropolitan Alliance of Connected Communities), and additional efforts throughout the year, Aramark is inspiring families in the Minneapolis area to make lifelong healthy food, nutrition and lifestyle choices.”

On ABC Day, volunteers at Camden Neighborhood Center conducted healthy cooking demos and food sampling, provided nutrition workshops, revitalized the senior center building and outdoor space and enhanced the center’s garden.

Since 2008, Aramark has invested more than $9 million in partnership with community centers in 52 cities and more than 35,000 employees have volunteered.