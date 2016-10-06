Insight 2 Health Fitness Challenge: Three weeks in and I’m getting’ thin … I think

By Harry Colbert, Jr.

Managing Editor

I don’t know how much (and to be honest, if any) weight I’ve lost since beginning the Insight-2-Health Fitness Challenge, but I know how I feel.

I feel lighter. Haven’t stepped near a scale (for fear that I’ll be discouraged by the results … or lack thereof), but I can feel a difference. I think I can see a difference, too. But I most definitely feel the difference. For starters, I haven’t had to throw up during and after workouts like I did during the first week of the challenge. That’s in large part because I have changed my eating habits as suggested by Julie McMahon, challenge nutritionist. It’s been three weeks and I’ve cut out all soda (or pop as you people up north say) and all caffeine as well. That’s a huge change seeing as how the first thing I did in the mornings was make a pot of coffee. Also, I’m drinking water, which I never used to do.

Prior to the challenge I would wake up every morning with my back in pain, having to be up and moving for the pain to subside – though only a bit. Three weeks into the challenge and I can sincerely say I’m not waking in the same pain. Not saying I’m 100 percent pain free, but I’m in far less pain than I was.

My stamina is up as well. Whereas before I was often sluggish, my endurance has improved greatly. During a recent workout at the F.I.T. Lab, Tyrone Minor, owner and lead trainer, put us through our paces with a form of circuit training and I’m proud to say I held my own. I wasn’t particularly out of breath. The dehydration headaches were gone and the belly is working on becoming a tummy. Eventually we’ll get it to be a stomach.

My greatest accomplishment thus far, on a weekend trip to Chicago I walked more than five miles and … in an impromptu challenge, I beat not one, but two people in a 60 meter (or so) sprint inside our hotel’s hallway. Yes, I’m 46-years-old and still challenging people to foot races. It’s the kid in me. The kid that was almost lost before signing up for the Insight-2-Health Fitness Challenge.