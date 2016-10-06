Kimberly Porter named new director Mary T. Welcome Child Development Center

Kimberly Porter is the new director for Mary T. Welcome Child Development Center.

Porter is a dedicated professional with more than 10 years of experience in Early Childhood Education and holds a master’s in Childhood Education and Leadership. Currently Porter is a member of the Early Childhood Education Advisory Board for Rasmussen College, in Brooklyn Park, and additionally supports the college by actively participating in the Rasmussen College Mentorship program.

Porter is a former staff member at Hospitality House, where she provided spiritual, intellectual and physical development activities for students in the first through fourth grades.

Mary T. Wellcome Child Development Center, established by Phyllis Wheatley Community Center in 1929, has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children – the nation’s leading organization of early childhood professionals. The center is also Four Star rated by Parent Aware.