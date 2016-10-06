The Fathers Project

Marquis Jacox is not only Marchiala Jacox’s father, he’s also her part-time stylist.
Jamil Jackson, Sr. (third from the left) encourages his kids (left to right) Dominick Jackson, Asia Jackson and Jamil Jackson, Jr. to always find a way.
Father and principal (Patrick Henry High School), Yusuf Abdullah (third from the left) sets a classic example for his kids (left to right) Yusuf Abdullah, Ninah Abdullah and Karon Abdullah.
In Insight News’ continued salute to fathers, photojournalist Rebecca Rabb has again captured some wonderful moments of fathers and their children. Here are three more examples of fathers being present in their children’s lives.