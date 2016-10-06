Twin Cities Black Film Festival premieres at the Minnesota History Center Oct. 6

Twin Cities Black Film Festival returns Oct. 6 – Oct. 9, this time at multiple St. Paul locations including opening night at the Minnesota History Center.

The four-day event will feature films from area writers and directors as well as films of national acclaim. This year’s featured films are “Tear the Roof Off!” and “Daddy Can’t Go.” “Tear the Roof Off!” is the story of iconic band, Parliament Funkadelic. “Tear the Roof Off” shares insights into the individuals who helped transform the spectacular sound and culture of Parliament Funkadelic and explains the creation of the original ideas behind Parliament.

“Daddy Don’t Go,”produced by Malik Yoba and Omar Epps,is a feature-length documentary about four disadvantaged fathers in New York City struggling to beat the odds and defy the “deadbeat dad” stereotype.

In addition to the Minnesota History Center, 345 Kellogg Blvd., the festival will have showings at Bedlam Lowertown, 213 4th St. E., and McNally Smith College of Music, 13 Exchange St. E. – all located in St. Paul.

Thursday’sopening night features acelebration of Minnesota filmmakers with the showing of several film shorts – all produced by area writers and directors.One of Thursday’s more anticipated showings is that of “Blessed,” a film by Peter ParshallJensenand Stacey ParshallJensen.“Blessed”is a suspense-filleddramatic short film about a Native-American cop who is torn between her desire to be a mother and being the warrior sheneeds to be when a dying young girl arrives with a request.

Friday the festival will feature a Prince-inspired fashion show and party at Bedlam with fashions by Troe Williams of Vandalism Designs and Melanie Savage of Coco Fashions with music provided by DJ Dime. Saturday the event moves to McNally Smith and returning to the Minnesota History Center Sunday.

For more information on the festival including a complete list of films call(612) 309-3818 or go online to www.tcbff.org.