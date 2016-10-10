Aesthetically It!

Aesthetically Speaking

Oct.10 – Oct.16

Monday, Oct.10

R&B/NEO SOUL/PERFORMANCE

King

Dakota Jazz Club
1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
7 p.m.
$35

Minneapolis to LA musicians, King has become a highly respected group throughout the music industry. With praises from Prince and a Grammy under their belt they are here to stay.

Tuesday, Oct.11

REGGAE

International Reggae All-Stars
Bunkers
761 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis
21-plus
$6

A true Twin Cities staple, the All-Stars bring you that raw reggae every Tuesday night.

Wednesday, Oct.12

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Abstract Rude

Nomad
501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis
9PM
21-plus
$10

Once signed to the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal imprint, Abstract Rude has continued to make noise as a member of Project Blowed and Rhymesayers. His frequent collaborations with Myka Nine and Aceyaloneare considered legendary.

Thursday, Oct.13

SOUL/CONCERT

The Official Prince Tribute
Excel Energy Center
199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul
6 p.m.
$55 – $550

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Christina Aguilera, and John Mayer join forces to pay respects to the greatest musician of all time.

Friday, Oct.14

HIP-HOP/NEO SOUL/PERFORMANCE

Heiruspecs
Icehouse
2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
10:30 p.m.

One of Minnesota’s best known hip-hop bands reunites for a show at Icehouse, featuring up and coming star,Ayvah.

Saturday, Oct.15

DJ NIGHT

Keezyand MicaGrimm presentSilk Haze
Nomad
501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis
21-plus
$5

DJ Keezy and Mica Grimm present a night of dance with some good ol’ juke music.

Sunday, Oct.16

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Los Nativos “Eagle and Jaguar” Album Release
Bedlam Lowertown
213 4th St. E., St. Paul
$10

Years in the making, Los Nativoscelebrate the release of “The Eagle & the Jaguar,”featuring Rico Simon Mendez, Mario Morales and DJ Espada.

October 10, 2016
