Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

Oct.10 – Oct.16

Monday, Oct.10

R&B/NEO SOUL/PERFORMANCE

King

Dakota Jazz Club

1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

7 p.m.

$35

Minneapolis to LA musicians, King has become a highly respected group throughout the music industry. With praises from Prince and a Grammy under their belt they are here to stay.

Tuesday, Oct.11

REGGAE

International Reggae All-Stars

Bunkers

761 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis

21-plus

$6

A true Twin Cities staple, the All-Stars bring you that raw reggae every Tuesday night.

Wednesday, Oct.12

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Abstract Rude

Nomad

501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

9PM

21-plus

$10

Once signed to the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal imprint, Abstract Rude has continued to make noise as a member of Project Blowed and Rhymesayers. His frequent collaborations with Myka Nine and Aceyaloneare considered legendary.

Thursday, Oct.13

SOUL/CONCERT

The Official Prince Tribute

Excel Energy Center

199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

6 p.m.

$55 – $550

Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Christina Aguilera, and John Mayer join forces to pay respects to the greatest musician of all time.

Friday, Oct.14

HIP-HOP/NEO SOUL/PERFORMANCE

Heiruspecs

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

10:30 p.m.

One of Minnesota’s best known hip-hop bands reunites for a show at Icehouse, featuring up and coming star,Ayvah.

Saturday, Oct.15

DJ NIGHT

Keezyand MicaGrimm presentSilk Haze

Nomad

501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

21-plus

$5

DJ Keezy and Mica Grimm present a night of dance with some good ol’ juke music.

Sunday, Oct.16

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Los Nativos “Eagle and Jaguar” Album Release

Bedlam Lowertown

213 4th St. E., St. Paul

$10

Years in the making, Los Nativoscelebrate the release of “The Eagle & the Jaguar,”featuring Rico Simon Mendez, Mario Morales and DJ Espada.