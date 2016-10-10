Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
Oct.10 – Oct.16
Monday, Oct.10
R&B/NEO SOUL/PERFORMANCE
King
Dakota Jazz Club
1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
7 p.m.
$35
Minneapolis to LA musicians, King has become a highly respected group throughout the music industry. With praises from Prince and a Grammy under their belt they are here to stay.
Tuesday, Oct.11
REGGAE
International Reggae All-Stars
Bunkers
761 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis
21-plus
$6
A true Twin Cities staple, the All-Stars bring you that raw reggae every Tuesday night.
Wednesday, Oct.12
HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE
Abstract Rude
Nomad
501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis
9PM
21-plus
$10
Once signed to the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal imprint, Abstract Rude has continued to make noise as a member of Project Blowed and Rhymesayers. His frequent collaborations with Myka Nine and Aceyaloneare considered legendary.
Thursday, Oct.13
SOUL/CONCERT
The Official Prince Tribute
Excel Energy Center
199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul
6 p.m.
$55 – $550
Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Christina Aguilera, and John Mayer join forces to pay respects to the greatest musician of all time.
Friday, Oct.14
HIP-HOP/NEO SOUL/PERFORMANCE
Heiruspecs
Icehouse
2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
10:30 p.m.
One of Minnesota’s best known hip-hop bands reunites for a show at Icehouse, featuring up and coming star,Ayvah.
Saturday, Oct.15
DJ NIGHT
Keezyand MicaGrimm presentSilk Haze
Nomad
501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis
21-plus
$5
DJ Keezy and Mica Grimm present a night of dance with some good ol’ juke music.
Sunday, Oct.16
HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE
Los Nativos “Eagle and Jaguar” Album Release
Bedlam Lowertown
213 4th St. E., St. Paul
$10
Years in the making, Los Nativoscelebrate the release of “The Eagle & the Jaguar,”featuring Rico Simon Mendez, Mario Morales and DJ Espada.