Civil Rights icon John Lewis keynotes DFL annual fundraiser

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) will be the key note speaker at the 11thannual Minnesota DFLFounders Day Dinner.

The dinner takes place on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. inside the Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Rep. John Lewis keynote this year’s Founders Day Dinner,” said DFL Chairman Ken Martin. “Rep. Lewis is a genuine American hero and moral leader with widespread respect. He played a central role in the Civil Rights Movement, where among his many accomplishments he was an architect and keynote speaker at the historic March on Washington in 1963, and led the March on Selma in 1965. For the last 30 years he has been a dedicated champion of human rights, inclusivity and social justice in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Lewis was born the son of sharecroppers in 1940, outside of Troy, Ala. He grew up on his family’s farm and attended segregated public schools in Pike County, Ala. In 1963, he was dubbed one of the “Big Six” leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. Ever since then, he has remained at the vanguard of progressive social movements and the human rights struggle in the United States. Despite physical attacks and serious injuries, Lewis remains a devoted advocate of the philosophy of nonviolence.

For more information on the DFL Founders Day Dinner go to www.DFL.org.