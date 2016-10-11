Minnesota gets serious about diversity and inclusion

Minnesota business, non-profit and governmental employers are set to meet with top talent at the People of Color Career Fair coming to Minneapolis Convention Center, Oct. 18.

Minnesota is a region with a thriving corporate climate that boasts low unemployment rates in comparison to the rest of the nation. But that is not true for all its residents. Communities of color represent 15 percent of the state’s total population of 5.5 million, yet these communities have the highest unemployment rate within the region. The People of Color Career Fair is focused on reducing unemployment for these communities.

According to aggregated employment data published by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), in June 2016, African-American and Hispanic communities had a 14.4 percent unemployment rate compared to 2.9 percent among whites. And, according to data from a recent Wilder Research study, a higher education does not equate to a better job for minority employees. College educated African-Americans in Minnesota currently have a 9 percent unemployment rate as opposed to a 3 percent unemployment rate among their white counterparts.

“State government is among Minnesota’s largest employers,” said Gov. Mark Dayton. “As our state becomes increasingly diverse, we are committed to building a talented workforce that is representative of Minnesota. I encourage all interested people of color to consider state employment and attending this job fair.”

The People of Color Career Fair is presented by U.S. Bank and Midco, and is sponsored by the State of Minnesota. This event provides an opportunity for area employers to connect with professionals of color in the Twin Cities.

“Diversity and inclusion is a core value at U.S. Bank,” said Richard Davis, chairman and CEO of U.S. Bank. “As a leading financial institution we care about the economic welfare of every member of our community and want to work toward an equitable tomorrow for all Minnesotans.

A more diverse workforce supports our mission and values.”

Candidates are expected to range from college interns and recent college graduates to experienced professionals with advanced degrees. Attendees can expect to meet and speak directly with hiring managers and decision makers representing Minnesota’s top employers.

“Midco wants our employees to represent the diverse clientele we serve,” said Pat McAdaragh, CEO of Midco. “It is important that we stand united with the Minnesota business community to create change and to be part of the solution.”

Employers such as U.S. Bank, Midco, State of Minnesota, The Patterson Companies, Allianz Life Insurance of North America, University of Minnesota,Medtronic, Metro Transit, Mortenson Construction and more will be looking to hire during the fair.

The People of Color Career Fair founder, Sharon Smith-Akinsanya explained, “When I presented this idea to our presenting sponsors – U.S. Bank and Midco – during the early planning stages, the overwhelming response was yes.”

Smith-Akinsanya added, “This event empowers companies to proactively create the change that closes the economic gap and ends the structural racism that can ultimately harm the economic stability of our state. The People of Color Career Fair provides the space and opportunity for those companies ready and wanting to solve the problem to meet with and talk to qualified candidates of color who are looking for an amazing company to work for. It’s bold. It’s radical.

It’s necessary.”

All candidates who register and upload a resume in advance will receive a free professional head shot the day of the fair. Attendance for candidates is free, though advance registration is recommended. Employers and job seekers can learn more at www.peopleofcolorcareerfair.com.