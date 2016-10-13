Minnesota Twins name Derek Falvey executive vice president, chief baseball officer

The Minnesota Twins announced Derek Falvey will be named the club’s executive vice president, chief baseball officer.

“I believe the addition of Derek Falvey to the Minnesota Twins will markedly enhance our organizational excellence and bring championship baseball back to Minnesota,” said Twins owner, Jim Pohlad.

Younger than several players in the league, Falvey, 33, has spent the past nine seasons as a member of the Cleveland Indians organization, most recently as the assistant general manager. He spent the previous four seasons as director of baseball operations after being named to the position in December of 2011.

As the newly appointed chief baseball officer for the Twins, Falvey will be responsible for establishing the vision and related strategies for the club’s baseball operation. Specifically, he will oversee all aspects of the department including the major league team, coaches, and support staff, contract negotiations, player development, scouting, research and development, medical and communications. Falvey will become the sixth head of the Twins baseball operations department, replacing Terry Ryan, who was let go mid-season. The Twins finished with a Major League Baseball worst record of just 59 wins and 103 losses; this after a promising season that saw the team in the playoff hunt for most of the 2015 season.

“It’s a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead the Twins baseball operation. This is a proud, resilient franchise, and I’m eager to return championship-caliber baseball to the Twin Cities,” saidFalvey. “We will work diligently and collectively to select and develop top-performers, advance our processes, and nurture a progressive culture that will make fans across Twins Territory proud.”

“Throughout his baseball journey, Derek has earned a reputation as a talented executive thanks to innovation, collaboration and a relentless pursuit of individual and organizational improvement,” saidTwins president, Dave St. Peter. “We believe Derek represents the next generation of dynamic, game-changing MLB leaders. We expect Derek to create positive change directed at restoring our winning tradition.”

Falvey’s tenure with the Indians started in 2007 when he began an internship in Baseball Operations. Falvey is a graduate of Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., where he played baseball and earned a degree in economics in 2005.