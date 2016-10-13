Penumbra ‘Let’s Talk Voting Rights’ discussion and ‘Precinct 8 Pride’ seek to help get out the vote

Aesthetically Speaking, Slider

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) and Jazz88 will present the second annual J.A.M. (Jazz Around Minneapolis) Fall Festival.

This year’s concert features the Adam Meckler Orchestra. The concert will be a culmination of a full day of jazz workshops for high school students facilitated by MPS band teachers, Adam Meckler, and other professional jazz musicians, and will be held at the North Community High School auditorium, 1500 James Ave. N.,Minneapolis, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door.

The workshop will showcase students’ talents in jazz and help them develop their performance skills and abilities in music as a whole. All the student musicians will have an opportunity to perform during the concert. Students from all seven Minneapolis high schools will be involved in the show. The concert will be recorded for later broadcast on Jazz 88’s Jazz at MPS program, heard on Monday nights at 8 p.m.

Adam Meckler is a trumpet player, composer and educator living in Minneapolis. His 18-piece big band, The Adam Meckler Orchestra, has garnered a large following, with therelease in September 2014 of band’s debut album,“When the Clouds Look like This.” By December of that year, it was listed among 2014’s Best Jazz Releases on iTunes.

October 13, 2016
