Pop-up restaurant coming to North Minneapolis Oct. 16

For one night in October, Gerard Klass – “Chef Klassico” – will transform Breaking Bread Cafe for a unique dining experience.

On Sunday (Oct. 16), Klass will serve a three-course menu of classic dishes with an urban twist. The chef-inspired menu will reinvent comfort food, with an up-scale presentation and created from modern techniques. The event will be hosted at Breaking Bread Café, 1210 W. Broadway Ave., in North Minneapolis.

The $35 experience will begin at 6p.m. Chef Klass said, along with his crew, he intends to bring comfort to the community through the art of hip-hop music and great tasting food with a thoughtful presentation.

“The night is going to feel like your summer cookout just graduated college,” saidKlass.

Klass’ West Indian and African-American heritage, along with his corporate restaurant training has provided him with a unique outlook on food, which will be showcased in dishes such as “The Rude Boi,” a grilled jerk chicken dish served with rice, pea arancini and a carrot ginger puree.

Klass, 27, helps run one of the most successful restaurants chains in Minneapolis, Crave Restaurants. He believes that there is no reason that a full service restaurant cannot survive in North Minneapolis.

While attending Le Cordon Bleu,Klass was living in North Minneapolis and grew very fond of this community. With all the support that he received, he always knew that he would be back to serve the community. Due to the lack of full service restaurants in the area this has taken him some time, until now. The chef believes that the people of North Minneapolis deserve a place to have a healthy dinner cooked from scratch. He said with this pop-up event he will do just that.

“Beyond the great food and music, this night is a thank you to the community that embraced me,”said Klass.

To RSVP go to www.klassics.eventbrite.com.