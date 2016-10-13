‘Skin(s)’ illuminates Native-American diversity

“Skin(s),” a multi-faceted, multi-disciplinary work, shares the beauty and diversity of how Native-American people identify and examines the contradictions, pride, joy, pain and sorrow that arise out of their many dimensions of identity.

“Skin(s)” is a dance work, a visual arts exhibit, a film and a web media project. It is a continually-evolving project in which community and audience inform how it takes shape from one city to another. From 2016 through 2017, “Skin(s)” is being developed in three regions – the Twin Cities, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Chicago metropolitan area.

The dance performance, at Intermedia Arts,2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Oct. 21 – Oct. 23, explores what people hold, reveal, and perceive through skin. To create the “Skin(s)” dance production, director Rosy Simas is joined by French composer François Richomme, poet HeidErdrich, lighting designer Valerie Oliverio and performers Holo Lue Choy and Lela Pierce.

Theexhibit, on view at Intermedia Arts Oct. 11 – Nov. 5, is a showcase of artworks by Minnesotans who express multi-dimensional identities from Dakota, Ojibwe, Ponca, Lakota, Navajo, and other indigenous nations.

“Skin(s),” the film by Elizabeth Day and Erdrich, celebrates urban Native identity, post-relocation in Chicago, San Francisco Bay Area and the Twin Cities. The film will premiere in the exhibit at Intermedia Arts.

Themedia project, www.skinskins.com, is an evolving website dedicated to visually demonstrating the diversity of Native identity throughout North America (or Turtle Island, as many Native-Americans call it).

The dance performance is $15 in advance and $18 at the door. The exhibit is between $3 and $10. All proceeds support visual arts programming at Intermedia Arts.