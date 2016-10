Viking running back Jerick McKinnon rushes past New York Giants defenders Andrew Adams (33) and Trevin Wade (31) during Monday night’s (Oct. 3) primetime contest. The Vikings beat the Giants 24-10, pushing the team’s record to 4-0. In the absence of Adrian Peterson, McKinnon ran for 85 yards on 18 carries and scored one touchdown. New Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford continued to flourish in the team’s offence going 26 for 36 for 262 yards and one TD.