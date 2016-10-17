Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

Oct.17 – Oct.23

Monday, Oct.17

BLUES/ROCK/PERFORMANCE

Lady J and Her Root Doctors

Minnesota Music Cafe

501 Payne Ave., St. Paul

21-plus

Free

Every Monday night get a taste of rock and the blues just outside of downtown Minneapolis.

Tuesday, Oct.18

SPORTS

Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Minnesota History Center

345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

This traveling exhibit will showcase the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy and a special tribute to the Minnesota Vikings.

Wednesday, Oct.19

REGGAE/DJ NIGHT

Reggae Night

Red Sea

320 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

10p.m

Free

The Red Sea starts a new free night of reggae music in the Cedar/Riverside neighborhood.

Thursday, Oct.20

ART

Third Thursday: Artoberfest

Minneapolis Institute of Art

2400 S. 3rdAve., Minneapolis

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Taste beer from some local breweries tonight for Third Thursdays at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Friday, Oct.21

NEO-SOUL/PERFORMANCE

Versatility: Vie Boheme and Color Me Kindly

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

10:30 p.m.

21-plus

$8 advance, $10 door

Versatility is an evening of genre bending music that fuses neo-soul, R&B, jazz, rock and funk.Sarah White DJs the event.

Saturday, Oct.22

LECTURE

TEDxMinneapolis

MacPhail Center for Music

501 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis

4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

$50

TED Talks will be in Minneapolis with Reverb. Speakers include Toki Wright, Ariella Forstein, Roger Dumas and Amanda Weber.

Sunday, Oct.23

PERFORMANCE/BLOCK PARTY

Purple Philanthropy: Sheila E. Benefit Concert

Orchestra Hall

1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

$10

This music and art block party will feature legendary percussionist Sheila E. along with several Twin Cities youth musicians.