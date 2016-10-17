Aesthetically It!

Aesthetically Speaking

Oct.17 – Oct.23

Monday, Oct.17

BLUES/ROCK/PERFORMANCE

Lady J and Her Root Doctors
Minnesota Music Cafe
501 Payne Ave., St. Paul
21-plus
Free

Every Monday night get a taste of rock and the blues just outside of downtown Minneapolis.

Tuesday, Oct.18

SPORTS

Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Minnesota History Center
345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

This traveling exhibit will showcase the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy and a special tribute to the Minnesota Vikings.

Wednesday, Oct.19

REGGAE/DJ NIGHT

Reggae Night
Red Sea
320 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
10p.m
Free

The Red Sea starts a new free night of reggae music in the Cedar/Riverside neighborhood.

Thursday, Oct.20

ART

Third Thursday: Artoberfest
Minneapolis Institute of Art
2400 S. 3rdAve., Minneapolis
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Taste beer from some local breweries tonight for Third Thursdays at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Friday, Oct.21

NEO-SOUL/PERFORMANCE

Vie Boheme

Vie Boheme

Versatility: Vie Boheme and Color Me Kindly
Icehouse
2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
10:30 p.m.
21-plus
$8 advance, $10 door

Versatility is an evening of genre bending music that fuses neo-soul, R&B, jazz, rock and funk.Sarah White DJs the event.

Saturday, Oct.22

LECTURE

TEDxMinneapolis
MacPhail Center for Music
501 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis
4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
$50

TED Talks will be in Minneapolis with Reverb. Speakers include Toki Wright, Ariella Forstein, Roger Dumas and Amanda Weber.

Sunday, Oct.23

PERFORMANCE/BLOCK PARTY

Sheila Elong

Sheila E.

Purple Philanthropy: Sheila E. Benefit Concert
Orchestra Hall
1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
$10

This music and art block party will feature legendary percussionist Sheila E. along with several Twin Cities youth musicians.

