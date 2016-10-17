Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
Oct.17 – Oct.23
Monday, Oct.17
BLUES/ROCK/PERFORMANCE
Lady J and Her Root Doctors
Minnesota Music Cafe
501 Payne Ave., St. Paul
21-plus
Free
Every Monday night get a taste of rock and the blues just outside of downtown Minneapolis.
Tuesday, Oct.18
SPORTS
Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Minnesota History Center
345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
This traveling exhibit will showcase the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy and a special tribute to the Minnesota Vikings.
Wednesday, Oct.19
REGGAE/DJ NIGHT
Reggae Night
Red Sea
320 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
10p.m
Free
The Red Sea starts a new free night of reggae music in the Cedar/Riverside neighborhood.
Thursday, Oct.20
ART
Third Thursday: Artoberfest
Minneapolis Institute of Art
2400 S. 3rdAve., Minneapolis
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Taste beer from some local breweries tonight for Third Thursdays at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Friday, Oct.21
NEO-SOUL/PERFORMANCE
Versatility: Vie Boheme and Color Me Kindly
Icehouse
2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
10:30 p.m.
21-plus
$8 advance, $10 door
Versatility is an evening of genre bending music that fuses neo-soul, R&B, jazz, rock and funk.Sarah White DJs the event.
Saturday, Oct.22
LECTURE
TEDxMinneapolis
MacPhail Center for Music
501 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis
4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
$50
TED Talks will be in Minneapolis with Reverb. Speakers include Toki Wright, Ariella Forstein, Roger Dumas and Amanda Weber.
Sunday, Oct.23
PERFORMANCE/BLOCK PARTY
Purple Philanthropy: Sheila E. Benefit Concert
Orchestra Hall
1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
$10
This music and art block party will feature legendary percussionist Sheila E. along with several Twin Cities youth musicians.