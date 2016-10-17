Ordway, Schubert Club and St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Present The Sphinx Virtuosi with Catalyst Quartet

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, the Schubert Club and The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra will present The Sphinx Virtuosi with Catalyst Quartet on Sunday, Oct. 30 in the Ordway Concert Hall.

Since their debut at Carnegie Hall in 2004, the Sphinx Virtuosi, led by the Catalyst Quartet, has consistently been recognized as one of the nation’s most dynamic professional chamber orchestras. Composed of 18 of the nation’s top Black and Latino classical soloists, these alumni of the internationally renowned Sphinx Competition come together each fall as cultural ambassadors in order to reach new audiences through classical music.

Their 2016 program, “Latin Voyages: Viajes Latinos,” takes listeners on a journey from the Argentine tango to the nocturnal imagery of Mexico, featuring a tribute to Piazzolla, with a final invitation to Catalan dance.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with the Schubert Club and the SPCO (St. Paul Chamber Orchestra) to bring this dynamic ensemble of musicians to Twin Cities audiences,”said Ordway President and CEO Jamie Grant. “They represent the future of classical music, and their energy and fresh perspective is sure to ignite our community of chamber music lovers.”

The four principals of the Sphinx Virtuosi make up the Catalyst Quartet, which has independently garnered acclaim in performances around the world. Hailed by The New York Times at their Carnegie Hall debut as “invariably energetic and finely burnished…playing with earthy vigor,” the Catalyst Quartet is composed of top laureates and alumni of the internationally acclaimed Sphinx Competition. Known for “rhythmic energy, polyphonic clarity and tight ensemble-playing,” the quartet has toured domestically and abroad, including sold-out performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., Chicago’s Harris Theater, Miami’s New World Center and Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall.

Tickets for the special performance start at $22 and can be purchased online at www.ordway.org, by phone at (651) 224-4222 or in person at the Ordway ticket office, 345 Washington St., St. Paul.