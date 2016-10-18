Gov. Dayton establishes Governor’s Council on Law Enforcement and Community Relations

Council will identify strategies to improve relations between Minnesota communities and law enforcement officers, review best practices and recommend specific reforms

Gov. Mark Dayton issued an executive order establishing the Governor’s Council on Law Enforcement and Community Relations.

The council will be co-chaired by Fourth District Judge Pamela Alexander and Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson, and is charged with developing recommendations to build trust and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

“It is essential that Minnesota’s law enforcement and criminal justice systems work for all Minnesotans, including both our law enforcement officers and the communities they bravely serve,” said Dayton. “This council is an important first step to ensuring greater trust, safety, and justice for all Minnesotans.”

The Council will be charged with making independent policy recommendations to improve the relationship between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve, support the adoption of best practices in community and law enforcement relations and expand access to law enforcement training programs. The council’s preliminary recommendations are due to Dayton and the Minnesota Legislature by Feb. 15, with its final report due by June 30.

“In order to build a stronger Minnesota, the police should reflect and be responsive to the cultural, racial and gender diversity of the communities they serve,” said Alexander, council co-chair. “This will require engagement with the community to come up with policies and procedures that embrace the uniqueness of each community and engage in rigorous training to build trust. Training should include implicit bias, procedural justice, relationship based policing, community interaction, crisis intervention and more. Only through mutual trust, respect, and an open mind can we create a harmonious Minnesota.”

“Policing is not done in a vacuum or apart from the community. Policing depends upon a foundation of collaboration and trust between the police and neighborhood residents,” said council co-chair, Johnson. “Our hope is that the members of this council will be able to provide residents and police officers with practical ways that relationships and trust between the police and communities can be strengthened.”

In addition to the co-chairs, the Governor’s Council on Law Enforcement and Community Relations will have 15 other voting members and 17 ex-officio members, together representing communities of color, law enforcement officers, the legal community, faith organizations, young people, local governments, the families of Jamar Clark and Philando Castile and the Minnesota legislative and executive branches, among others.

The council will advise the governor, legislators, and other policy makers and stakeholders about the immediate actions that can be taken in Minnesota to create and restore trust between communities and their law enforcement agencies. The council will also advise on sentencing reform, prosecutorial discretion and law enforcement recruiting, retention and training.

The 15 voting members will include representatives from Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, Latino LEAD, ISAIAH, the Black Ministerial Alliance, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Minnesota Tribal Nations, the Minnesota Youth Council, the National Black, Latino, Asian, and Somali Police Officers Associations, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training , the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

“I welcome Gov. Dayton’s establishment of this important Council,” said Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges. “The city of Minneapolis, Chief (Janee) Harteau, and I are committed to offering data, information, and full support now and throughout the process in order to ensure the council’s success.”