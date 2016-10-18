Katar River named ADC small business of the year

The African Development Center (ADC) of Minnesota announced the recipients of its 2016 Business Awards at a Sept. 27 luncheon at the Town and Country Club in St. Paul.

The ADC Small Business of the Year is Katar River Restaurant and Bakery, LLC, Minneapolis. Started in 2007 as a business idea in an ADC class, this woman-owned business is a restaurant and now provides wholesale ethnic foods and breads to grocery stores throughout Minnesota.

ADC Employer of the Year is Family Care Transportation, LLC, Minneapolis. Started in 2006, this business has more than 12 employees and more than 250 drivers providing non-emergency medical transportation in St. Anthony, St. Cloud, Faribault, Mankato and Willmar.

ADC Young Entrepreneur(s) of the Year are Amin Grocery, LLC, Willmar and Liz Vision Beauty Supply, LLC, Champlin. Amin Grocery is a convenience store serving the growing African community in Willmar and is owned by a 25-year-old entrepreneur. A start-up retail venture of a 25-year-old couple, Liz Vision Beauty Supply targets a growing African population in northern Twin Cities suburbs providing hard-to-find products and braiding and weaving services.

The 2016 ADC Staff Pick award went to Ultimate Healthcare, Inc., Minneapolis. In 2012 a former ADC loan officer and community organizer started a business to provide personal care services to the elderly and disabled. With more than $3 million in revenues and 250 clients statewide, this service provider works with a variety of healthcare providers such as BlueCross BlueShield and offers language and culturally proficient care professionals to a diverse clientele.

Commemorating ADC’s founder and former executive director, Hussein Samatar, who lost his battle with Leukemia at age 45 in 2013, ADC presented its Hussein Samatar Community Service Award to LegalCorps, Minneapolis. LegalCorps is a non-profit legal services corporation providing clinics and pro bono support to businesses and non-profits in Minnesota.

The African Development Center (ADC) is a micro-lending institution to entrepreneurs and small businesses. ADC’s work in financial literacy, business development and home-ownership counseling focuses on Minnesota’s African community. ADC provides services in six languages to communities throughout Minnesota.

Since 2004, ADC has provided nearly $7 million in business finance,and counseled almost 3,000 in financial literacy and home-ownership.