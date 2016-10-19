Diabetes expo provides medical, nutrition information

The American Diabetes Association-Minnesota will host its 13th annual Diabetes Expo –a one-day event show casing the latest products and services for people with diabetes –On Saturday, Oct.15.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis. More than7,000 people from Minnesota and western Wisconsin are expected to attend this free event.

The Diabetes Expo provides the public with a unique opportunity to talk with healthcare experts and obtain important medical and nutritional information. More than 70 exhibitors featuring the latest products, medications, information and services, are participating in the expo.

Free health screenings will be provided and will include A1C (estimated average blood glucose), blood pressure, BMI (Body Mass Index), diabetes risk assessment using blood glucose testing, eye, hearing, kidney, oral cancer, stroke risk assessment and foot screening.

Cooking demonstrations will be featured throughout the day on the “Healthy Eating Stage” by celebrity chefsTiffany Derry of “Top Chef,” and entrepreneur, and chef, Dana Herbert of TLC’s “Cake Boss.”

A children’s area will feature activities, games, face painting, prizes and information for children with diabetes and their families.

Participants can also learn about local programs and events, advocacy activities, and research being conducted in the Twin Cities.

“One in three Americans will be diagnosed with diabetes by year 2050,” said Dr. Farha Khan, endocrinologist, Allina Health. “If you or a loved one has diabetes, or is at high risk of developing diabetes, the Diabetes Expo provides a fun, relaxed environment to learn more about the prevention and management of diabetes and its serious complications.”

Diabetes now affects more than 29.1 million people in the United States, an increase of more than 3 million in approximately three years. In addition to those with diabetes, another 86 million people are estimated to have pre diabetes, a condition that puts people at increased risk for diabetes.

Among people with diabetes, those who do not know they have the disease decreased from 30 percent to 25 percent over a two-year period. Experts say early diagnose is and treatment of diabetes is critical. If it is not properly managed, it diabetes can lead to amputations, kidney failure, blindness, heart disease and stroke.

Free bus or light rail transportation to the event will be provided by Metro Transit. There is a coupon available on the event website, www.diabetes.org/minneapolisexpo. For information, contact (763) 593-5333 or visit diabetes.org/minneapolisexpo.