Insight-2-Health Fitness Challenge: A week of backsliding

By Harry Colbert, Jr.

Managing Editor

Week four of the Insight-2-Health Fitness Challenge and I’ve suffered a setback.

So last week I was feeling pretty good about myself. I was feeling lighter, I thought I looked slimmer and I was feeling fit. I was excited about my progress, so I decided I’d go ahead and step on the scale to confirm my progress. I started the challenge at 180 pounds. My goal is 165. And my current weight is … 179. Nearly four weeks in and I’ve dropped a whole pound. All the exercise, the change in eating; and all I had to show for it was one measly pound. So I backslid.

Discouraged, I decided to go ahead and munch on animal crackers and I had a Butterfinger (or two). Although I’ve remained soda free, I didn’t drink as much water as I had been drinking. I was feeling defeated. But in my “defeat” I noticed something.

Warning … this may fall on the realm of T.M.I.

In three weeks of changing my dietary habits, something else changed. When I would have bowel movements they would come out lighter in color and with almost no odor. Hey, I warned you, this was the T.M.I. section. Anyway, when I went back to eating poorly, back came the color and back came the smell. I remember reading about a village in Africa that did not have plumbing and all the village’s human waste was housed in one area. Travelers to the village noted that the waste area was remarkably without stench. This was attributed to the clean diet of the villagers.

So in my case, I’m surmising that there was obviously some benefit to my change in diet … even if it has resulted in the loss of only a pound. And maybe the loss would have been more significant if I were working out more. For the challenge the group meets four times a week to exercise. I’m averaging two times a week. This week, because of a fluctuating schedule, I didn’t join the group but once. Balancing this weight loss goal with my expectations is a tricky thing … especially when I’m not doing the right thing.

All in all, I’m just a little deflated … but not defeated.