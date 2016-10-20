Hennepin County reaches highest pre-registered voter count in history

Minneapolis Urban League designated site for early voting

Hennepin County has more than 740,000 pre-registered voters, the highest in recorded history.

Since the primary election on Aug. 9, the number of pre-registered voters in Hennepin County has grown by 27,000. As of Oct. 10, in Hennepin County 53,000 ballots have been issued (mail and in-person absentee voting) with 19,000 of those ballots having been received and accepted.

Eligible voters can pre-register to vote until Oct. 18 at www.mnvotes.org. All eligible voters may also register to vote at their polling place on Election Day, Nov. 8.

In Hennepin County in-person early voting locations are Minneapolis Urban League, 2100 Plymouth Ave. N, 217 S. 3rd St., Minneapolis (near Minneapolis City Hall),the Water Bar Building, 2516 Central Ave. N.E., Minneapolis and the Roof Depot Building,1860 E. 28th St., Minneapolis. All locations are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.