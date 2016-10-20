Featured Section Top, News

MUL Forum tackles community/police relations

The Minneapolis Urban League in conjunction with the Hennepin County Bar Association will host a simulcast forum on ethnicity and policing.

Thursday’s (Oct. 20) forum, “Race, Policing and Justice” takes place from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Minneapolis Urban League (MUL), 2100 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis with a live feed from the Hennepin County Bar Association. The Forum is free to the public and will discuss the topics of police training and discretion, implicit bias (on both sides of the badge), Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter, stop-and-frisk, body cameras, grand juries, profiling, use of force, the conflict between transparency and due process in officer-involved use of deadly force and other topic brought up in the question and answer style forum.

Panelists include a wide range of participants including recently retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, Deputy Chief Medaria Arrandondo of the Minneapolis Police Department, MUL president and CEO, Steven Belton, former Hennepin County Attorney Tom Johnson, Fourth Judicial District judge, Mark Kappelhoff, New York Police Department Deputy Commissioner Tracie Keesee, Maria Mitchell,assistant Hennepin County public defender and Chris Johnson, a student at North Community High School. The event is moderated by Bill Koch, a Fourth Judicial District judge.

“Together, we will be looking at how best to build bridges of trust, and how to reduce conflict,” said MUL president and CEO, Belton. “This will be a candid and respectful discussion aimed at increasing understanding and promoting community interaction.”

The forum will also be available on the web in real time at www.livestream.com/accounts/3288636/events/6445363.

October 20, 2016
