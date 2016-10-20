Museum commemorates Black Panther Party’s 50th anniversary

OAKLAND (PRNewswire) – The Oakland Museum of California’s (OMCA) major fall exhibition, “All Power to the People: Black Panthers at 50” opened earlier this month to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Black Panther Party (Oct. 15, 1966). “All Power to the People”explores the Panthers’ stories of human achievement and struggle to support the needs of the oppressed. The exhibition delves into aspects of the party that are not often told or remembered, such as its survival programs, the presence of women and rank and file members, its use of media and art, and its founding Ten Point Program that continues to inform and inspire contemporary movements of change.

The exhibition examines the human stories behind the Black Panther Party as a necessary and innovative response to societal needs during a complex and turbulent time in American history. Informed by insights from former Black Panthers, artists, scholars and community members, the exhibition features art installations, historical photographs, media presentations, rare artifacts and contemporary works of art.

“Controversial to some yet inspirational to many, we wanted to understand why the Black Panther Party continues to capture people’s imagination today,”said curator René de Guzman. “This project has transformed how I understand the world and we hope to provide a similar sense of reflection and revelation to visitors. The Black Panthers are a deeply local story that’s had lasting national and international influence.”

“All Power to the People: Black Panthers at 50” runs through Feb. 12.