New poll of Black women voters shows dramatic increase in concern about criminal justice reform

The second annual Black Women’s Round table/Essence/#Power of the Sister Vote (POSV) poll of Black women voters indicates Black women are increasingly concerned about the impact the results the 2016 presidential election will have on criminal justice reform.

The “Power of the Sister Vote II” poll included responses from 1,257 women voters ages 18 and over. It focused on what they want from the next president.

“We believe our POSV poll reflects the fact that criminal justice is on the ballot in 2016 and shows the impact that the ongoing incidents of unjust police killings of unarmed Black people are having on Black women of all ages and will affect who Black women vote for in November on a national, state and local level,” said Melanie Campbell, convener of the Black Women’s Round table and president of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation. “Affordable health care remains number one, but criminal justice has climbed eight percentage points from 2015 as the number two priority, equal to living wage jobs for Black women overall; and for millennials, criminal justice is now their number one priority, eclipsing college affordability.”

The new results anchored a discussion during this year’s Black Women’s Round table 8th Annual Policy Forum held during the recent Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s legislative weekend.

“Black women continue to take an active interest in the upcoming 2016 election and they still plan to vote for a candidate who will address issues that can improve their quality of life,” said Vanessa De Luca, editor-in-chief of Essence. “We anticipate that Black women will continue to have strong voter turnout numbers and perhaps lead the nation as they have done in the last two presidential elections.”

The poll surveyed 1,257 women nationally who identified themselves as registered to vote and see voting as a responsibility. More than half believe things will be about the same for them after President Obama leaves office, depending on who wins the Nov. 8 election.

More respondents said Democrats (85 percent in 2016 versus 78 percent in 2015) best represent their interests while just 1 percent feel Republicans are more representative of their needs. Last year African-American millennials appeared to be trending away from political parties with 26 percent saying that they did not have a party affiliation, that number has now dropped to 18 percent this time around.

Other key issues identified in 2016 poll included right to reproductive choices, expanding voting rights, quality public education, policing reform, earned paid time/family leave, entrepreneurship opportunity, immigration reform and foreign policy.