Within a 72-hour span two great acts graced the stage of the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis.

On Saturday, Oct. 8 Thee Urbane Life presented the sixth installment of Transformation, the live band event that transforms popular and classic hip-hop to jazz, rock, reggae and beyond. Then, two days later it was Grammy winners, hometown heroines and Prince protégées, King who delighted to a sold out audience. Above, singers Alisha Randal (center) and Nick Chirch (right) sing “Just Friends” backed by KavyeshKaviraj on keys, Ian Young on bass, Jess Pierce on drums and Alex Kosak on guitar. King (below) performed a hour-long set of songs from their EP “The Story” and the long-awaited follow-up, “We Are King.” The trio, with two members – twins Amber Strother and Paris Strother – hailing from Minneapolis, dedicated “Hey” to their former mentor, Prince.