Twin Cities sports fans had plenty to cheer about this past week as the Minnesota Vikings improved to 5-0 with a 31-13 win over the Houston Texans and the Lynx evened their series at a game apiece in the best of five match-up against the Los Angeles Sparks with a 79-60 win.

(Top) Adam Thielen (19) was the go-to target for Sam Bradford, hauling in this catch and six more for a total of 127 receiving yards and one touchdown. (Middle left) Sparks’ Candace Parker looks to pass as Lynx Seimone Augustus pressures the ball. (Middle right) Arguably the state’s top two girl’s hoop stars – Florida commit, Mikayla Hayes (left) and future Kansas State Wildcat, Rachel Ranke – are all smiles at the Lynx game. (Below) Lynx superstar dances with young fans following the team’s Game 2 victory. Moore finished with a game high 21 points.

October 20, 2016

