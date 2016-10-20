Tre Aaron headlines Halloween show in St. Paul

Local music veteran, Tre Aaron, will be headlining Halloween Hell Yeah, at Wild Tymes and Palace Stage, located at 33 West 7th Place in St. Paul on Friday, Oct. 28.

Doors for the 21-plus show open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m.

Although the modern musical landscape has changed dramatically, in recent years country artists of color are still a rarity – especially in the Twin Cities. A multi-instrumentalist, Aaron is best known for his energetic playing, and offbeat style (he usually plays barefoot).

Though Aaron had established himself as a distinctive figure in the Twin Cities local music scene, a Black man playing country is still a rare sight, and many booking agents, venue owners and audiences didn’t quite know what to make of it at first.

“Being a Black artist is already challenging enough, without playing country music, a genre in which there are very few artists of color. But authenticity outweighs preconceptions. I play from the heart, and that’s what people connect with,” said Aaron.

Aaron credits his mother and his late paternal grandmother (an accomplished stride/boogie piano player) with igniting his passion for country music. He took piano lessons when he was young, but at age 12, he switched to guitar, and on a subsequent trip to Guitar Center inadvertently bought a “guitar with four strings” not realizing it was a bass. By high school, he was playing both guitar and bass proficiently. In high school, he picked up trombone, and played upright bass with the marching and concert bands.

Headlining the Halloween Hell Yeah show at Wild Tymes and Palace Stage in St. Paul is an honor for Aaron.

“I’m ecstatic,” said the unique artist. “There are going to be hundreds of Halloween parties at the clubs and bars, but they aren’t going to be playing country. Halloween Hell Yeah is going to be amazing. I can’t wait.”