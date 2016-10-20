News

U of M to open technology training center within the Minneapolis Urban League

Steven Belton

Steven Belton

Darryl Peal

Darryl Peal

The Minneapolis Urban League (MUL) and the University of Minnesota today (Oct. 17) will cut the ribbon on the university’s Office of Business and Community Economic Development Technology Training Center located inside the Minneapolis Urban League, 2100 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 10 a.m. with Steven Belton, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Urban League, MUL board chairman, Clinton Collins, U of M Business and Community Economic Development executive director Darryl Peal and U of M president Eric Kaler on hand.

October 20, 2016
ABOUT INSIGHT NEWS
The Journal For Community News, Business and The Arts serving the African American community in Minneapolis-St.Paul. Available on news stands and online at insightnews.com.
INSIGHT NEWS

1815 Bryant Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411
insightnews.com
(612) 588-1313

ADVERTISING

Download our Media Kit (PDF file, requires Adobe Acrobat Reader)

Newspaper Deadlines
-Classified: Ad inquiries due one week prior to run date Wednesday
-Display: Space reservation due one week prior to run date and material due Wednesday the week prior to run date.
-Insight News print edition is published weekly on Mondays

For more information call: 612.588.1313

CONVERSATiONS W/ AL MCFARLANE