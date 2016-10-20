U of M to open technology training center within the Minneapolis Urban League

The Minneapolis Urban League (MUL) and the University of Minnesota today (Oct. 17) will cut the ribbon on the university’s Office of Business and Community Economic Development Technology Training Center located inside the Minneapolis Urban League, 2100 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 10 a.m. with Steven Belton, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Urban League, MUL board chairman, Clinton Collins, U of M Business and Community Economic Development executive director Darryl Peal and U of M president Eric Kaler on hand.