‘Durades Dialogues’ at MIA seeks to expose more people to African-American artists  

By Harry Colbert, Jr., Managing Editor

For the past 15 years Jean Ann Durades has been an advocate for the arts and she wants people of color to share in her passion.

“Some people are hooked on phonics, some people are hooked on jazz; I’m hooked on the arts,” said Durades.

Durades is working with the Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA), and through the institute presents the “Durades Dialogues.” With her dialogues she highlights artists of African descent. The problem, says Durades, is that not enough African-Americans are taking advantage of what the Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, is offering.

“For instance, every February, the tour of the month is a tour of works by African-American artists, but unfortunately I don’t see very many African-Americans on the tours, so I’m thinking they don’t know about them,” said Durades in a recent interview on KFAI with Insight News editor-in-chief, Al McFarlane. The interview was part of McFarlane’s “Conversations with Al McFarlane” – a weekly information program airing on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. “The Minneapolis Institute of Arts is valiantly trying to get more onboard with communities of color. That’s in their strategic plan.”

Durades said MIA has made a commitment to embrace diversity within its collection and in attracting diverse patrons. Forthcoming, MIA – through the “Durades Dialogues” – will present the works of African-American architect and artist, Mitchell Squires. The “Durades Dialogues” is on its fifth installment at MIA. Durades will be hosting tours at MIA on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. Both are free to the public.

“There’s so much we can learn about ourselves and others through the works of African-American art,” said Durades. “We are a mirror to ourselves and to others.”

Trained in the art of China, Japan, Asia and contemporary art, Durades said contemporary art is where African-American artists are receiving their greatest acclaim. A native of Chicago, Durades did not have a background in art, but later in life gained an appreciation for visual works. She said her interest in art – and in particular, African-American art – came from a desire to feel connected to her ancestors.

“For me it’s important as I’ve gotten older is to find a connection to those who came before me,” said Durades.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art opened in 1915 and expanded in 1974 and again in 2006. MIA’s permanent collection has more than 89,000 objects. The collection spans about 20,000 years and represents diverse cultures across all continents. The museum has seven curatorial areas, including the arts of Africa and the Americas and one of contemporary art.